Teen boy dies after being struck by vehicle in West Mifflin

A teenage boy has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in West Mifflin on Saturday.

Kennywood Boulevard was closed in the area of Glenn Street to Hoffman Boulevard northbound due to a vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A 911 dispatcher later confirmed to KDKA-TV that one victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim was later identified as Terrel Byars Jr., a 6th-grade student in the East Allegheny School District, according to the district's social media page.

The district said that counselors from Turtle Creek Valley Community Service will be available at Logan Elementary on Monday and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for grief support.

Additional counseling services will be available when school resumes on Jan. 5.