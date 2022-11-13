Teen killed after vehicle crash in Mercer County

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh teen was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Mercer County Friday.

State police said the driver was on I-79 when he lost control, traveling up an embankment, and rolled over. Another car then hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the first car was rushed to the hospital. His passenger, Danielle Duncan, 19, died at the scene.

The second driver was not injured.

