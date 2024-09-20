Watch CBS News
Team PTL needs your help naming their new Canine Companions' puppy

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Today Live is getting a new Canine Companions puppy and we need your help giving our furry friend a name.

The new puppy has already been born and every member of the litter will have a name that begins with the letter "M."

We have a few Pittsburgh-centric choices. Make your pick, cast your vote and we'll total them up and determine the pup's name!

You can choose from Mancini, Mel, Maz and Masloff!

Thanks for voting to name our new puppy!  You can vote using the link here.

Heather Lang

Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.

