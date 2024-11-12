Teacher's aide charged with assaulting special needs student on White Oak elementary school playground

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A teacher's aide at Francis McClure Elementary School in White Oak is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a special needs student on a school playground.

The Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit was assigned on Monday to investigate a ChildLine report alleging a teacher's aide assaulted the 5-year-old boy.

An investigation determined that the incident occurred at the school playground on Nov. 7 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Video from the school shows the aide, later identified as 53-year-old Amy Kevicki, grabbing the child by the back of the neck and shoving him forward with force to the ground, according to a media release from Allegheny County police.

Kevicki then ignored the child and walked towards the door to the school building. The child was not injured, according to police.

Kevicki has been charged with misdemeanors of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and summary harassment.