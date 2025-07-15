Washington County teacher facing sexual assault charges, accused of having sexual relationship with student

A Washington County teacher is facing several sexual assault charges and is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

North Strabane Township police have charged Justin White, 48, of Canonsburg, with 13 counts of institutional sexual assault and criminal use of a communication device.

White has served as a teacher at Canon-McMillan High School.

The student's father found "concerning messages and images" on his daughter's cell phone last month that "suggested a sexual relationship between his daughter and her teacher," according to a media release from District Attorney Jason Walsh.

The student was interviewed and said that while she was a student, she engaged in a sexual relationship with White. The alleged acts occurred in various locations, including White's classroom.

Through an investigation, police also uncovered over 8,000 messages, 14,000 emails and a document with daily interactions between the victim and White "that were of a sexual and romantic nature," the media release adds.

North Strabane police also executed search warrants on the Canon-McMillan School District and found video footage of the student and White entering the school on two separate occasions on Sundays in April 2025.

A preliminary hearing date for White has not been set.