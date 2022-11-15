Taylor Swift fans report Ticketmaster outages while trying to scoop up presale tickets for The Eras Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The presale of tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is causing issues for Ticketmaster.

Downdetector.com began reporting outages for the Ticketmaster website just before 9 a.m., with a huge spike between the 9:30-10:30 a.m. hours.

Presale began Tuesday morning and general ticket sales for the highly-anticipated tour are set to start Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

Because of the issues, Ticketmaster issued instructions to fans on Twitter.

"If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience."

However, many fans have taken to social media to complain about the outages.

"Unprecedented demand for tickets" prompted Swift to add 17 additional dates to her tour last week. One of those additions is an extra date in Pittsburgh.

Swift will perform back-to-back shows on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. Friday's show will feature girl in red and Gracie Abrams and the second will feature girl in red and Owenn.