Taste of Picklesburgh returns to Downtown Pittsburgh ahead of 10th anniversary of festival

The 10th anniversary of Picklesburgh is happening this week and ahead of the big festival, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has announced the return of Taste of Picklesburgh.

Taste of Picklesburgh allows Downtown Pittsburgh restaurants and shops to get in on the pickle-themed fun a little early and also help highlight the business that Picklesburgh brings to the city.

23 different retailers and restaurants are participating in Taste of Picklesburgh this year, which begins today.

"Picklesburgh has put Downtown Pittsburgh on the map as a not-to-be-missed summer destination, and a Taste of Picklesburgh is the perfect opportunity to highlight our vibrant local restaurant and retail scene," said PDP president & CEO Jeremy Waldrup. "It's great to see thousands of people from all over the region, the country, and even the world coming here to shop, dine, and explore the best our city has to offer, inspiring future visits to support local businesses, while providing an early Picklesburgh experience for area residents and guests."

The Downtown Partnership says that places like Emerson's, the Space Bar, the Original Oyster House, and PAIR Charcuterie and offering pickle-themed specials and giving away free Heinz pickle pins with a purchase.

Picklesburgh will begin on Friday and this year, for the 10th anniversary, the festival is going to have an expanded layout on the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges, in Allegheny Landing on the North Shore, along Fort Duquesne Boulevard and a stretch of 6th Street, in the Heinz Hall courtyard, in Market Square, and in PPG Plaza.

As Picklesburgh has grown in popularity, the event has evolved from a simple street festival to one that takes over Downtown.

Since starting a decade ago, the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership said that there has been a nearly 1000% increase in attendance, a 114% increase in vendors, 95,000 pickle beers served, 14,000 pickle balloons sold, and 800 quarts of pickle juice consumed.

A new attraction is being introduced this year with "pickle riding" putting festivalgoers atop a mechanical bull-style gherkin stationed near PPG Plaza.