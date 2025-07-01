Picklesburgh to debut "pickle riding" attraction as part of 10th anniversary celebration

2025 Picklesburgh will be bigger than ever

The Picklesburgh festival is days away from taking over Downtown Pittsburgh, giving pickle lovers the world over all the more reason to explore the three-day extravaganza.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the "dill-lightful" festival, event organizers have announced the debut of the newest attraction.

"Pickle riding" will put festivalgoers atop a mechanical bull-style gherkin stationed near PPG Plaza.

Tickets can be purchased on site for $12 per ride. Patrons must be at least 18 years old to ride and are required to sign a waiver upon purchasing their ticket.

Riders will have time to snap a quick photo before the ride begins.

"Just when you thought you've seen it all, Picklesburgh is once again proving that it still has some weird and wonderful surprises up its sleeve for its anniversary," said Jeremy Waldrup, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership president and CEO. "Ten years is a really big dill for us, and we can't think of a better way to mark the occasion than with something as one-of-a-kind as a mechanical pickle."

More information about the new ride can be found here.

Picklesburgh expands its footprint

In 2024 alone, more than 250,000 attendees flocked to Downtown for the festivities, a 1,000% increase in attendance since the inaugural event, according to a press release from event organizers.

As Picklesburgh has grown in popularity, the event has evolved from a simple street festival to one that takes over Downtown.

This year, the festival will be held on the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges, in Allegheny Landing on the North Shore, along Fort Duquesne Boulevard and a stretch of 6th Street, in the Heinz Hall courtyard, in Market Square, and PPG Plaza.