Allegheny County gun store owners sleeping in their store amid break-ins "Ain't nobody going to take it from me."

Following a series of break-ins at local gun stores, one couple is worried their small store could be the next target and said they would be ruined if someone were able to get in and steal their guns.

They also don't plan to let it happen.

"I have put too much into it to lose it," said Brian Stroup, co-owner of Target to Field Precision. "Ain't nobody going to take it from me or I'm going to go out with them."

The Stroups said they would be destroyed because they can't afford the high insurance, and they've been sleeping inside their store since January. While they've never been hit before, they don't want to be doing this and feel like they have no choice. They also said they're prepared to do what they have to do if someone tries.

"I'll go as far as it takes," Brian said. "I'm completely prepared, I have things around, I won't hesitate. I will do what I have to do to defend my business."

They opened Target to Field Precision on Route 48 in North Versailles four years ago, and amid recent break-ins and attempted break-ins in West Mifflin, Bethel Park, Mercer County, and Marshall Township, they made the decision to sleep in their store. They said they're willing to sustain it as long as they need to.

"Until we see justice is being served and that people are actually going to jail for the crimes they are committing," Lisa Stroup said.

The Stroups believe they have been scoped out, and they're always reassessing security. They have steel doors, metal frames over the windows, panic buttons, and a security system. They're also always carrying a loaded gun, ready to defend themselves if someone tries to break in.

"I think we're balancing it really well," Lisa said. "There are a lot of times on our weekend we consider it our date weekend. We have dinner here. We watch movies here."

"My life is in this store, everything is in this store," Brian added. "They take it, I'm done. They ain't going to take it from me, I won't let it happen."

Like other gun store owners we've spoken with, the Stroups don't have a lot of hope that the people behind these crimes, some as young as 14, will be punished.

"Be it gang-related, whatever it may be, these kids are breaking in, they are not getting any repercussions in any way, shape, or form," Brian said. "Now, how many more funs are put on the street to commit crimes with, yet we are not punishing the individuals that do it?"

Law enforcement believes that the teenagers from the Pittsburgh area are behind most of the break-ins and they believe some of them are connected, recovering some stolen cars and guns.

However, no one has been arrested for the break-ins as of yet.