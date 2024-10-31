Tarentum leaders warn of pit bull on the loose during trick-or-treat reportedly biting people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tarentum Borough is warning trick-or-treaters of a pit bull on the loose that has reportedly bitten "several individuals."

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the borough said the dog is on the loose in the area of the 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Sixth Avenue and Ormond. The post said borough leaders have "received reports of several individuals who were bitten." The extent of any injuries was not immediately available.

The Facebook post said to avoid approaching the pit bull and contact the Tarentum Borough Police Department if you spot the pit bull.

"Stay alert and share this information to help keep our community safe," the Facebook post said.

Trick-or-treating in Tarentum runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. In a previous Facebook post, the borough said police and fire crews will be patrolling the area.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.