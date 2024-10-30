What time is Halloween in the Pittsburgh area? Here's a trick-or-treat guide in Western Pennsylvania.

How to respectfully celebrate Halloween at work

How to respectfully celebrate Halloween at work

How to respectfully celebrate Halloween at work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween season is here, and families across Western Pennsylvania are preparing for a night of spooky fun.

Pittsburgh and numerous surrounding communities have announced their trick-or-treat times. Halloween is on Oct. 31, and most communities will celebrate the ghostly holiday on Thursday.

Before heading out for some Halloween fun, get into a costume and grab a treat bag for a night to remember. If you're looking for some last-minute costume inspiration, here are pictures of your favorite KDKA-TV anchors and reporters in their spookiest and scariest looks.

Here's when some communities in the Pittsburgh area are trick-or-treating.

When is trick-or-treat in Pittsburgh?

The city said all neighborhoods can participate in trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

When is trick-or-treat near me?

Most communities in the Pittsburgh area have scheduled trick-or-treating for Thursday, Oct. 31, including Washington, Cranberry Township, Greensburg, Beaver and Connellsville. Times vary for each location, but most communities have a trick-or-treating timeframe between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Before heading out for a night of fun, make sure to check when you can trick-or-treat in your town.

Trick-or-treat safety tips

Here are some Halloween safety tips to remember before trick-or-treating.

Check all candy when home before any is eaten.

Carry hand sanitizer or wash hands frequently.

Wear bright costumes or make sure costumes are visible to everyone.

Avoid baggy costumes and flowing cloaks that can cause a trick-or-treater to trip or fall.

Avoid costumes or accessories with sharp edges.

According to the American Trauma Society, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Experts also want to remind drivers to be vigilant the night of trick-or-treating. They remind drivers to avoid speeding and be aware of trick-or-treaters enjoying the night.

Also, besides eliminating any tripping hazards on your property for the kids, Robert Pierce and Associates attorney Robert F. Daley said that dogs are an issue.

"When someone comes to the door, [the dogs] get quite excited," he said.

He also offered a word of caution - don't assume "my dog would never."

"People are coming to the door, ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door, in dresses, as vampires, witches, clowns, and the like," Daley said. "It can put a dog in a state of anxiety. And even, I think a normal, gentle dog who's in a state of anxiety might be at risk, you know, for biting out of fear."

So, you might put Fluffy in a back room with some music playing or the TV on or move your candy distribution center to take the dog and tripping hazards out of the picture.

"You might want to consider moving it out to the front of your steps so that people don't have to walk," he explained.

Click here for additional Halloween content from KDKA.