West Mifflin native, WNBA champion Tanisha Wright hosts back-to-school bash for local students

Gary Parker Memorial Park in West Mifflin was the site Saturday afternoon of a special back-to-school bash put on by a local WNBA champion.

West Mifflin native and current Chicago Sky assistant coach Tanisha Wright hosted local kids for both a school supplies giveaway as well as a ribbon-cutting for the park's newest basketball court.

This is an event Wright puts on every year, and she told KDKA-TV that it's the least she can do to give back to her hometown.

"When a kid walks into school with a nice backpack on and something that they've picked out and they like, it's a cool thing for them. I think that excites them. I think that gives them an energy to start the school year," Wright said.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Wright also hosted a mini basketball clinic for the kids who came out.