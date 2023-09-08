Talk Pittsburgh Links: September 8, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Adrien and Susie
- Chef Anthony - Don's Appliances
- Lo Bar Cocktail Services
- Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
- Pittsburgh Beer Choir
- Tailgate Tea Recipe: 1 oz PA whiskey, 1.5 oz Turner's iced tea, .5 oz house-made sour mix. Stir over ice and garnish with a charred lemon wheel.
- Breakfast of Champyinz Recipe: 1 oz PA vodka, 1 oz Maggie's Farm Coffee Liqueur, shake with ice, and top with red ribbon almond soda. Garnish with an orange peel.
