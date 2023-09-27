Talk Pittsburgh Links: September 27, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Dannie De Novo
- Selina Progar and Eleven Contemporary Kitchen
- Dr. Natalie Gentile of Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh and Rebel Wellness
- Playful Pittsburgh Collaborative and Southwestern Pennsylvania Partnership for Aging
- Crafton Fall Fest and Pittsburgh Pumpkin Guy
More Information - Carving tools suggested by the Pittsburgh Pumpkin Guy
- https://www.baileypottery.com/c-126-98.html?gclid=CjwKCAjw38SoBhB6EiwA8EQVLla_e9ldunO07eIMamsUIufJFBNH4uPsmY9qNasNa2_4wV8sLWUi8BoCt8IQAvD_BwE
- https://www.baileypottery.com/c-126-1.html
- https://www.baileypottery.com/c-090-032.html
- https://www.baileypottery.com/c-090-033.html
Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.