Talk Pittsburgh Links: June 6, 2024
- Science Moms
- Books: Counting on the Earth | The Ocean is Kind of a Big Deal | Lights Out | Nature's Best Hope | Global: One fragile world. An epic fight for survival
- Introvert vs. Extrovert from Oprah Daily
- Karli Short Better Tomorrow Scholarship Fund
- Angels in America
- Tamara's Carefree Platform | Mrs. Pennsylvania International 2024
- Lo Bar Cocktail Services
- Mattress Factory Garden Party
- Common Goodness Cooking School
Drink Recipes from Lo Bar Cocktail Service
- Hibiscus Sour: 1 oz whiskey, 2 oz Hibiscus Sours (hibiscus simple, fresh lemon & lime), orange bitters, garnished with an orange slice.
- Cherry Mule: 1 oz vodka, 1 oz cherry syrup (sweet cherry tea syrup, cherry juice, lime), 1 oz ginger beer, garnished with sliced ginger.