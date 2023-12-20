Talk Pittsburgh Links: Dec. 20, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

TODAY'S RECIPE:

Melt 1 cup of chocolate (milk or dark, your preference)

With 1 and a 1/4 stick of butter (10T) in the microwave on 30 second increments until completely melted and smooth

Next: Whisk together 2.5T cocoa powder, 1 1/4c sugar and 3/4t salt in a separate bowl

Whisk in your chocolate mixture

With the whisk going, add in 4 eggs, (1 at a time) and 1/2t vanilla extract and 1/2t peppermint extract

When all is mixed well, sift 1c of AP flour and 3/4t baking powder over the top and fold with a spatula to combine

Spread into a 9x13 baking sheet with parchment paper and pan spray. Spread evenly and top with crushed candy cane pieces and chopped chocolate

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean.

