Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: Dec. 20, 2023

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

TODAY'S RECIPE:

Melt 1 cup of chocolate (milk or dark, your preference)

With 1 and a 1/4 stick of butter (10T) in the microwave on 30 second increments until completely melted and smooth

Next: Whisk together 2.5T cocoa powder, 1 1/4c sugar and 3/4t salt in a separate bowl

Whisk in your chocolate mixture

With the whisk going, add in 4 eggs, (1 at a time) and 1/2t vanilla extract and 1/2t peppermint extract

When all is mixed well, sift 1c of AP flour and 3/4t baking powder over the top and fold with a spatula to combine

Spread into a 9x13 baking sheet with parchment paper and pan spray. Spread evenly and top with crushed candy cane pieces and chopped chocolate

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean.

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 3:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.