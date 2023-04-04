Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh Links: April 4, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Dr. Neil Clancy
UPMC Center for the Care of Infectious Disease

Amy Kline and Jen James
The Parking Pad | Hollywood Theater

Alekka Sweeney
Chef Alekka, LLC | Instagram

Dr. Sharon Smith and Lynn Camilli
Hampton Township School District

Boaz Frankel
NextPittsburgh's Yinzer Backstage Pass

Jazmiere Bates
Kin of Duncan | Instagram

April 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

