KDKA-TV family shares leftover Thanksgiving recipes and fun holiday dishes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In a special edition of Talk Pittsburgh, we asked our KDKA-TV family for leftover recipes, fun dishes you can make through the holidays and family traditions.

Here are some of their recipes below.

Meghan's Pumpkin Gobs

Gobs

2 c brown sugar

1 c canola oil

2 c canned pumpkin

2 eggs

3 c flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp cloves (optional)

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

Mix all ingredients. Drop by spoon on greased cookie sheet. Bake 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees.

Icing

1 c shortening

1 tsp vanilla

1 c warm milk (microwave 30 seconds)

1 c margarine, softened

1 ½ c powdered sugar

With electric mixer, mix all ingredients except the milk, then slowly add milk little by little while continuing to mix.

When cookies are cool, fill with icing and sandwich 2 halves together

Tory's Pumpkin Cheesecake

Click here for the recipe.

David's Pumpkin Paradise

For the rim of the glass:

Coat rim with honey

Dip rim into a plate of crushed Graham crackers

Combine in a shaker with ice:

3 parts Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

2 parts Pennsylvania Dutch Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur

1 part Rum Chata

1/4 teaspoon of McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice Extract

1 teaspoon Pumpkin Purée

Shake and pour

Top with a dollop of Cool Whip

Shannon's Sausage Cups

1 lbs. Ground sausage (I use pork)

2 Tbsp. Butter

6 Green onions, chopped

1/2 cup Mushrooms, finely chopped

4 Tbsp. Flour

2 cups Whipping cream

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

45 Phyllo cups

Preparation

Prep: Preheat oven to 350. Cook sausage in large skillet over medium heat. Pour off drippings and drain on paper towels, and set aside. In same skillet, melt butter and cook green onions until soft, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms. Sprinkle with flour, stirring constantly. Pour in cream and bring to a boil. Add sausage. Reduced heat and simmer until mixture thickens, stirring occasionally, about 10 min. Fill cups with sausage mixture, discard excess oil. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 minutes to melt cheese. Serve hot. Makes a good amount. If cooking for smaller party, half the recipe. Sausage cream mixture can also be frozen and used at a later date.

Brittany's After-Thanksgiving Pie

The beautiful thing about this recipe is that it consists of all your Thanksgiving favorites and can incorporate all your own family traditional dishes. There is no right or wrong way to make it and each one can be unique and different. I will tell you how I make my traditional one here.

You can make your own pie crust or you can buy a deep dish one from the frozen section of your local grocery store. I start with a base layer of ham evenly spread on the bottom, then I add my turkey. Next, I layer in the green beans and stuffing. I add the corn next to fill in the cracks and then on top, I heap the mashed potatoes. Sometimes I leave the mashed potatoes as the tip and let them get nice and crispy when baked but most often I add a top crust. The top I get is sold near the croissants usually but it is a rolled-up pie crust that usually comes in a 2 pack. I spread that across the top and make 4 slits for ventilation. I then freeze them for a rainy day when I don't feel like cooking and we crave comfort food. I always serve with cranberry relish and a drizzle of gravy. Enjoy!

Modifiers

If your family enjoys sweet potatoes they make a great savory sweet moment.

You can also add the relish into pie as well, I would do this after the turkey, then you dont have to worry about having it on the side when you serve after freezing it for a while.