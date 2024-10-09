Watch CBS News
Tailgating leftover recipes | Chef Janet's Cooking Hacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is in the kitchen with some easy recipes to help you use up those leftovers from tailgating.

Sausage and Peppers with Vodka Sauce

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • Serves 4
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, more if you want it spicier)
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 lb Italian sausage (or whatever you have leftover)
  • 1 cup peppers and onions
  • 1/2 cup vodka
  • 2 cups tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup grated parmesan or pecorino, divided
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lb cooked pasta of choice

Heat a large skillet to medium heat. Add oil and garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes and saute for 1 minute. Add the sausage, peppers and onions and mix.

Add vodka and simmer for 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and heavy cream and simmer for another 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat and add 1/2 cup of grated cheese. Mix and taste, add salt and pepper if needed. 

Mix cooked pasta with the sauce. Plate and top with more cheese. 

Polish Stew

Ingredients

  • Makes 4 quarts
  • 2 Tbsp oil 
  • 1 cup onion, diced 
  • 1/2 cup carrot, diced 
  • 3 Tbsp butter
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 12 cups chicken stock or broth
  • 1 Tbsp chicken bouillon
  • 1 lb potatoes, sliced (russet, yukon, red bliss)
  • 1 lb kielbasa, diced
  • 1 cup sauerkraut
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • Dill for garnish, optional

Preheat your pot to medium heat. Add the oil, then the onion and carrot. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the butter and let it melt.

Add the flour and mix thoroughly. Saute for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken stock, bouillon and potatoes and mix. 

Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender.

Add the kielbasa, sauerkraut, and heavy cream. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper and taste for correct seasoning. Top with dill before serving (optional).

Lasts 5 days in the refrigerator. 

