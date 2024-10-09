Tailgating leftover recipes | Chef Janet's Cooking Hacks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is in the kitchen with some easy recipes to help you use up those leftovers from tailgating.
Sausage and Peppers with Vodka Sauce
Ingredients
- Serves 4
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, more if you want it spicier)
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 lb Italian sausage (or whatever you have leftover)
- 1 cup peppers and onions
- 1/2 cup vodka
- 2 cups tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup grated parmesan or pecorino, divided
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lb cooked pasta of choice
Heat a large skillet to medium heat. Add oil and garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes and saute for 1 minute. Add the sausage, peppers and onions and mix.
Add vodka and simmer for 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and heavy cream and simmer for another 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat and add 1/2 cup of grated cheese. Mix and taste, add salt and pepper if needed.
Mix cooked pasta with the sauce. Plate and top with more cheese.
Polish Stew
Ingredients
- Makes 4 quarts
- 2 Tbsp oil
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1/2 cup carrot, diced
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 12 cups chicken stock or broth
- 1 Tbsp chicken bouillon
- 1 lb potatoes, sliced (russet, yukon, red bliss)
- 1 lb kielbasa, diced
- 1 cup sauerkraut
- 1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- Dill for garnish, optional
Preheat your pot to medium heat. Add the oil, then the onion and carrot. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the butter and let it melt.
Add the flour and mix thoroughly. Saute for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken stock, bouillon and potatoes and mix.
Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender.
Add the kielbasa, sauerkraut, and heavy cream. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper and taste for correct seasoning. Top with dill before serving (optional).
Lasts 5 days in the refrigerator.