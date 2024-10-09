Tailgating leftover recipes | Chef Janet's Cooking Hacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is in the kitchen with some easy recipes to help you use up those leftovers from tailgating.

Sausage and Peppers with Vodka Sauce

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, more if you want it spicier)

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 lb Italian sausage (or whatever you have leftover)

1 cup peppers and onions

1/2 cup vodka

2 cups tomato sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated parmesan or pecorino, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb cooked pasta of choice

Heat a large skillet to medium heat. Add oil and garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes and saute for 1 minute. Add the sausage, peppers and onions and mix.

Add vodka and simmer for 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce and heavy cream and simmer for another 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat and add 1/2 cup of grated cheese. Mix and taste, add salt and pepper if needed.

Mix cooked pasta with the sauce. Plate and top with more cheese.

Polish Stew

Ingredients



Makes 4 quarts

2 Tbsp oil

1 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup carrot, diced

3 Tbsp butter

1/4 cup flour

12 cups chicken stock or broth

1 Tbsp chicken bouillon

1 lb potatoes, sliced (russet, yukon, red bliss)

1 lb kielbasa, diced

1 cup sauerkraut

1/2 cup heavy cream (or milk)

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Dill for garnish, optional

Preheat your pot to medium heat. Add the oil, then the onion and carrot. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the butter and let it melt.

Add the flour and mix thoroughly. Saute for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken stock, bouillon and potatoes and mix.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender.

Add the kielbasa, sauerkraut, and heavy cream. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper and taste for correct seasoning. Top with dill before serving (optional).

Lasts 5 days in the refrigerator.