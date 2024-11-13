Some tailgaters cry foul after getting booted from lot ahead of Steelers-Ravens game

Some Steelers tailgaters upset after getting booted from lot ahead of Ravens game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some tailgaters are calling a personal foul ahead of the Steelers game with the Ravens on Sunday. They've learned this week they can't tailgate in their normal spots.

Some tailgaters feel like this is just taking the gameday atmosphere and minimizing it to almost nothing. ALCO said they want people to keep tailgating, they just want them to do it responsibly.

Before the black and gold hit the field, some fans hit the parking lots to get ready for games, but some like the Terrible Tailgate got news this week that they are not allowed back in ALCO lots.

"We were kind of shocked as far as why that might be," Kevin Adams said.

Adams runs the tailgate and said they keep their area clean and have worked with the parking attendants for years. This coming weekend, they are expecting 400 to 500 people at their tailgate.

"That's why I still can't figure out why they would have shut it down. They don't really have a reason and they haven't given us a reason or even a warning," Adams said over Zoom.

ALCO said the number of people is the problem. Management said they are cracking down on larger tailgates that they feel have become a burden.

"These are just not part of the original idea. We're not saying people can't tailgate," ALCO president Merrill Stabile said.

Stabile said most tailgates are perfectly fine, but larger ones have caused people to complain to them.

"We've had far more complaints from people saying, 'I don't even want to be in this lot anymore because the tailgaters are out of control,'" Stabile said from their North Shore offices.

Adams said he is disappointed that he now has to move his tailgate, but says he already has a new spot.

"It is not as though we were inhibiting them from having the ability to park a vehicle at all," he told KDKA-TV.

Stabile said they will revoke parking passes from people who are running tailgates that are becoming a problem. Adams said they may consider legal action if other large tailgates are not kicked out like them.