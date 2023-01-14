Taco Bell manager accused of shooting, killing employee waives preliminary hearing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two months after a man was gunned down at work, the man accused of killing him made a brief appearance in court on Friday.

Dorian Carver went to work at Taco Bell in Scott Township on Nov. 9 but never made it home. That's because police say his manager shot and killed him after a fight.

On Friday, that manager, Zairyre Simmons, waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Dorian Carver's family walked out of court on Friday no closer to the justice they so desperately want.

"We're just still in shock," said Tree of Hope victim advocate and Carver's aunt Adrienne Young. "Because here he went to work ... all he did was go to work."

"Then for him to end up dead at work, it makes no sense," she added.

Carver was shot and killed inside the Northwestern Mutual Office, not far from the Taco Bell where he worked. Police say his manager, Simmons, is the one who pulled the trigger.

His family was also in court Friday, as the alleged killer stood next to his attorney, waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened following a fight between the two. Simmons' attorney suggested a different motive on Friday, one the victim's family isn't buying.

"Everyone is very remorseful about the situation. I have a strong feeling mental health is going to play a big part in how this case proceeds at the court of common pleas level," said defense attorney Corey Day.

"He was not mentally ill when he chased my nephew out of Taco Bell, down the street, into a business and shot him," Young said, adding, "We're not going for that."

Simmons faces several charges, including criminal homicide, for Carver's death.

His family says they want to see this case go to trial and for Simmons to receive severe punishment.

"The ultimate justice is for him to never ever see daylight again," Young said, "for him to think about what he did every day that he's in that jail cell."

"We suffered a great loss, but this young man needs to pay for what he did," Young said.

Simmons is set to be in court for his formal arraignment on Feb. 14.