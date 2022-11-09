Large police presence for 'active incident' in Scott Township shuts down Cochran Road

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has shut down part of Cochran Road in Scott Township.

Allegheny County sent out an alert on Twitter saying there's an "active incident and investigation" at Cochran and Green Tree and asked people to avoid the area.

SWAT and multiple police officers converged on the scene.

Mt. Lebanon police said on Twitter that nearby Lincoln Elementary School is sheltering in place out of an "abundance of caution." There's no immediate danger.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Note: An earlier version of this story said a 63-year-old was shot and killed at the Northwestern Mutual office. That is not correct.