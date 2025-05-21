Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Tabbouleh Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Rania Harris is continuing her spring salad series with a Middle Eastern dish. She's showing Katie O'Malley how to make Tabbouleh Salad.

Tabbouleh Salad

tabbouleh-salad-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups fine bulgur
  • Enough water to cover
  • 1 cup Italian parsley - chopped fine
  • 1 cup green onions - chopped
  • 1 large bunch fresh mint - chopped fine
  • 2 medium cucumbers - peeled - seeded - diced
  • 5 medium tomatoes - diced
  • ¾ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Soak bulgur in a pot with enough water to cover for 30 - 45 minutes, drain and squeeze out excess water.  Combine all remaining ingredients with bulgur in a large bowl and season to taste  - refrigerate until time of service

Serves 12

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.