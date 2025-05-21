Tabbouleh Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is continuing her spring salad series with a Middle Eastern dish. She's showing Katie O'Malley how to make Tabbouleh Salad.
Tabbouleh Salad
Ingredients
- 1½ cups fine bulgur
- Enough water to cover
- 1 cup Italian parsley - chopped fine
- 1 cup green onions - chopped
- 1 large bunch fresh mint - chopped fine
- 2 medium cucumbers - peeled - seeded - diced
- 5 medium tomatoes - diced
- ¾ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ½ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Soak bulgur in a pot with enough water to cover for 30 - 45 minutes, drain and squeeze out excess water. Combine all remaining ingredients with bulgur in a large bowl and season to taste - refrigerate until time of service
Serves 12