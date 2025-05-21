Tabbouleh Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is continuing her spring salad series with a Middle Eastern dish. She's showing Katie O'Malley how to make Tabbouleh Salad.

Tabbouleh Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1½ cups fine bulgur

Enough water to cover

1 cup Italian parsley - chopped fine

1 cup green onions - chopped

1 large bunch fresh mint - chopped fine

2 medium cucumbers - peeled - seeded - diced

5 medium tomatoes - diced

¾ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Soak bulgur in a pot with enough water to cover for 30 - 45 minutes, drain and squeeze out excess water. Combine all remaining ingredients with bulgur in a large bowl and season to taste - refrigerate until time of service

Serves 12