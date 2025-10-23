No charges will be filed in crash that killed Pennsylvania college student, police say

No criminal charges will be filed after a Millersville University student was fatally hit by the driver of a vehicle last week in Franklin County, police said.

In a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday, the Greencastle Borough Police Department said no charges will be filed in connection with the pedestrian crash involving Sydney Barnes, who died on Monday.

Millersville University student Sydney Barnes died on Oct. 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Millersville University)

The junior in college was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Oct. 13 on North Antrim Way in Greencastle, authorities said. She was taken to a local hospital after suffering "critical injuries," police said. She died a week later from her injuries.

Police said its "thorough investigation" into the crash involved Pennsylvania State Police and other first responder agencies. No other information about the crash or investigation was released on Thursday.

"The Greencastle Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Barnes during this difficult time," the news release said.

Remembering Sydney Barnes

Those who knew the beloved college student said she was a "light in our community."

Barnes, a graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School in Franklin County, was a member of the women's golf team and was majoring in biology. She was a three-year starter on the golf team and recorded the first hole-in-one in the program's history.

"She played the game of golf and lived life with a smile and joy that was infectious," an Instagram post from Millersville Athletics said. "She will be greatly missed. We extend our most sincere prayers and thoughts to her family and friends."

She was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was honored for her numerous academic and athletic achievements.

"Sydney was a bright light in the Millersville University community–an exceptional student, a dedicated teammate and a friend to many," a news release from Millersville Athletics said.