Beloved Pennsylvania college student killed in crash remembered for "infectious" smile

A Millersville University student died a week after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Franklin County.

Sydney Barnes died on Monday, Millersville Athletics said in a news release on Tuesday. The beloved college student was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle on Oct. 13 in Franklin County, CBS affiliate WHP reported. Details surrounding the crash earlier this month were not immediately available.

Millersville University student Sydney Barnes died on Oct. 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Millersville University)

Barnes, a junior at the university, was a member of the women's golf team and was majoring in biology. In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Millersville Athletics said she was a "light in our community."

"She played the game of golf and lived life with a smile and joy that was infectious," the Instagram post said. "She will be greatly missed. We extend our most sincere prayers and thoughts to her family and friends."

The news release from the university's athletic department said Barnes, a graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School in Franklin County, was a "cherished" member of the golf team. She was a three-year starter who played in 27 events. She also notched the first hole-in-one in the history of the program when she was a freshman.

The university said Barnes "played the game and lived life with a smile and joy that came from her faith." She was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and received numerous honors for her academic and athletic achievements.

"Sydney was a bright light in the Millersville University community–an exceptional student, a dedicated teammate and a friend to many," the news release said.

Barnes, according to her golf bio, loved hiking, kayaking, swimming, and hanging with her friends and dog.