SWAT situation in Scott Township ends peacefully
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A SWAT situation in Scott Township came to a peaceful end.
Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the scene near the intersection of Carothers and Finley avenues just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The situation lasted until around midnight when it came to a peaceful end.
So far, we've reached out to the police to learn more about what happened and if anyone was hurt.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.