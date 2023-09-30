SWAT situation ends in foot chase and arrest in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A SWAT situation in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Saturday morning ended with a brief foot chase and arrest.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 5:15 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Edwards Way when they were informed that a man with outstanding warrants had arrived at a family member's home.

Once they arrived on the scene, a woman was halfway outside of the home and was not hurt.

The man was inside the home and it was learned he was wanted on warrants for aggravated assault and burglary.

SWAT officers attempted to make contact with the man through multiple hails but he did not leave the home.

The suspect then jumped from a second-story window and began to run.

He was ultimately taken into custody and evaluated by EMS at the scene.

