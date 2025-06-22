Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT, Pittsburgh police apprehend wanted man in Middle Hill

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Pittsburgh police and SWAT units have apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants after he barricaded himself inside a residence in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., Zone 2 officers were called to the 600 block of Kirkpatrick Street in the Middle Hill neighborhood to serve a protection-from-abuse order on the suspect.

The man proceeded to barricade himself in a residence. Residents of that home and other nearby houses were safely evacuated, according to police.

SWAT operators were called out to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful after multiple attempts.

The man was eventually taken into custody without incident at 6:17 p.m.

Additional charges are forthcoming.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.