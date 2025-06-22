SWAT, Pittsburgh police apprehend wanted man in Middle Hill

Pittsburgh police and SWAT units have apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants after he barricaded himself inside a residence in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., Zone 2 officers were called to the 600 block of Kirkpatrick Street in the Middle Hill neighborhood to serve a protection-from-abuse order on the suspect.

The man proceeded to barricade himself in a residence. Residents of that home and other nearby houses were safely evacuated, according to police.

SWAT operators were called out to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful after multiple attempts.

The man was eventually taken into custody without incident at 6:17 p.m.

Additional charges are forthcoming.