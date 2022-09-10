Suspended Somerset County DA suing county over salary, benefits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas is suing the county for suspending his salary and benefits.
The suspension follows his arrest last year on sex assault charges.
The lawsuit alleges the state's constitution protects elected officials from having their pay increased or diminished while in office unless they are impeached or resign.
Thomas wants his pay and benefits re-instated, as well as any back salary and benefits.
