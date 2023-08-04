Police need help identifying suspects in Armstrong Power Plant burglaries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking to identify the suspects involved in a string of burglaries at the Armstrong Power Plant.

Officials say the burglaries involved the theft of copper, scrap metal and brick from the plant, which is also known as the Old Reesedale Power Plant. The plant, which is no longer active, is on Power Plant Road in Washington Township.

"These incidents are primarily occurring during the nighttime hours and being reported during the daylight shifts by First Energy staff security. The plant is equipped with surveillance; however, it is only reviewed periodically by security," Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information can call the state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.