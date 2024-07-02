Suspected DUI driver faces homicide by vehicle charges in Pittsburgh crash that killed woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence stemming from a crash in March that killed a 60-year-old woman.

Sydney Richardson is facing several charges in connection with the deadly crash, including DUI, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened on March 11 on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Mary Alice Bendick died at the hospital after the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. The criminal complaint said Richardson was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Bendick's SUV.

The crash sent the SUV through a guardrail and down an embankment towards the nearby railroad tracks, police said. Bendick was trapped in the wreckage and later died from blunt force injuries.

A third vehicle was also involved, police said. It sustained minor damage and the driver didn't report any injuries.

The criminal complaint said Richardson told officers at the scene that she had fallen asleep behind the wheel. At the hospital, Richardson had a blood alcohol content of 0.277, the criminal complaint said. Pennsylvania's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving is 0.08 percent.

The criminal complaint said Richardson did not brake before the crash.