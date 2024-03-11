Woman killed, another seriously injured in crash on Pittsburgh's East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Police said first responders were called to the 3900 block of East Carson Street in the South Side Flats for reports of a multi-vehicle crash just before 1 p.m.

According to police, the initial investigation shows a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on with an SUV heading westbound.

The crash sent the SUV through a guardrail and down an embankment towards the nearby railroad tracks, police said. The SUV's driver was entrapped and needed to be extricated by crews. She was taken to the hospital in grave condition and later died, police said. Officials haven't released her identity yet.

A woman is dead and another is in serious condition after a crash on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats on March 11, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

The driver of the truck, another woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A third vehicle was also involved, police said. It sustained minor damage and the driver didn't report any injuries.

East Carson Street was closed while investigators looked into the crash, but it reopened to traffic just before 4 p.m. Police are still investigating and trying to figure out the exact cause.