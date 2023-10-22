Suspect wanted in Butler Township hit-and-run taken into custody

15-year-old struck from behind during hit-and-run

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old cyclist in the hospital has been taken into custody.

According to the Butler Township Police, 38-year-old Joseph Rivera of Butler was taken into custody overnight and is now being housed at the Butler County Prison.

The district attorney tells KDKA he is working to learn more.

On Thursday afternoon in Butler Township, a 15-year-old was riding his bike when a vehicle hit him at Dutchtown and Sugar Creek Road.

He was flown to a hospital to be treated and his condition was not made available.

Witnesses said the car was traveling fast down the road and didn't appear to see the teen.

"We saw the cyclist coming down towards us, he looked very happy, riding his bike, doing nothing wrong. The car came at such high speeds, we didn't realize it was there until the cyclist was hit," they recalled.

Rivera is facing charges of aggravated assault by a motor vehicle, failing to notify police about an accident, driving with a suspended license, and other charges.

His license was suspended for a previous DUI.

