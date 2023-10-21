15-year-old struck from behind during hit-and-run

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Butler Township police are searching for a suspect who left the scene after officers say he hit a 15-year-old out riding his bike.

The teen was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital after the accident. Two people who saw what happened called 911 immediately.

"He was happy, he was doing what he loved."

The 15-year-old boy was out riding his bike in Butler Township Thursday afternoon when a vehicle hit him at Dutchtown and Sugar Creek Road.

Court paperwork shows the driver hit him from behind.

The eyewitnesses KDKA-TV spoke with wanted to remain anonymous but shared what happened.

"We saw the cyclist coming down towards us, he looked very happy, riding his bike, doing nothing wrong. The car came at such high speeds, we didn't realize it was there until the cyclist was hit."

Butler Township police have identified the vehicle and the driver. Now, they're on the hunt for 38-year-old Joshua A. Rivera.

Police say fled the scene in his Kia white sedan into a wooded area.

"I looked at the suspect, and we locked eyes, and he looked fearful. He made a mistake, and he needs to face it.

Rivera is wanted for aggravated assault by a motor vehicle, failing to notify police about an accident, and driving with a suspended license and other charges.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses are living with the memory of that tragic moment.

"For the cyclist, when I got to him, I told him Jesus loved him, and that's what I felt."

Court documents show Rivera's driver's license due to a previous DUI.

Anyone with any information on where Riviera is should contact Butler Township police or 911.