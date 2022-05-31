Man accused of shooting at city Environmental Services employees arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at city employees in the Fairywood neighborhood last week.

Henry Rainey, 37, was taken into custody in Stowe Township.

He's accused of opening fire towards two on-duty Pittsburgh Environmental Service employees on Fairywood Street last Monday morning, May 23, police said.

The city's Environmental Services truck was hit by bullets, but the workers were not injured, investigators said.

Rainey is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.