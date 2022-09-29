Watch CBS News
Suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters arrested in Philadelphia

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) - A months-long investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters, a suspect is in custody. 

The Bethel Park Police Department said in conjunction with the Ross Township Police Department, they identified the suspect as 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. of Philadelphia. 

Both departments filed arrest warrants last week and Wallace was taken into custody in Philadelphia. 

He is facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, possessing instruments of crime, criminal conspiracy, and vehicle code violations. 

Police did not say how many converters were stolen. 

