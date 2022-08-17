Survey finds more than half of Pittsburgh area youth have lost a family member to gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Allegheny County saw a doubling of youth homicide between 2020 and 2021, a new survey of at-risk youth looked into the gun violence epidemic in Pittsburgh and the county.

The research was conducted by CeaseFirePA and The Greater Pittsburgh Coalition Against Violence and found that statistics showed a rise in shootings was just one part of the troubling trend.

"We are witnessing the mass traumatization of a generation, with long-term individual and societal consequences. It's a tragedy – but with many shootings preventable through life-saving gun safety policies from Harrisburg – it's also a man-made catastrophe," said Josh Fleitman, Western Pennsylvania Manager for CeaseFirePA. "If the bloodshed so far has not shaken the conscience of many state legislators, I hope this survey's chilling results will spur them to take urgent action."

The survey spoke to 400 at-risk youth and the key findings were as follows:

57-percent have lost a family member to gun violence

46-percent have personally witnessed gun violence

86-percent are concerned gun violence will impact their family

84-percent feel that nothing or only a little is being done to address the violence

You can read the full survey here.

"While the results of this survey are not surprising to those who work with young people and know how frequently gun violence plays into their lives, this effort to engage youth to better understand the impact is essential to developing meaningful solutions," said Michael Yonas, Vice President of Public Health, Research and Learning at The Pittsburgh Foundation, which provided grant support for this project. "The finding that 57% of nearly 400 youth surveyed reporting a family member being killed by a gun demonstrates the imperative to address the trauma. This is nothing short of a public health emergency."