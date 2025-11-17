New Penn Avenue configuration causing confusion for drivers, Strip District business owners say

A few months ago, the Strip District Business Association took the city of Pittsburgh to court, trying to halt the Penn Avenue "Rightsizing" project.

They lost, and the work continued, albeit with some compromises for safety. However, now that the project is finished, those early concerns are starting to play out.

The new layout for Penn Avenue includes one inbound lane instead of two, a new inbound bike lane, new signage, and loading zones. Many in the Strip say the final product isn't working.

"If you look at the project that has been completed up to now, this point, to be honest, it's ridiculous," said Jim Coen, president of the Strip District Business Association.

Coen, who warned months ago about safety, traffic, and economic impact, says those fears are now showing up on the street.

"On the Saturday, it went six to eight blocks, and that's not what's supposed to happen. It was supposed to have free-flowing traffic," he added.

Video given to KDKA-TV shows one problem: a cyclist riding outbound while a driver cuts across the bike lane to park as another car rolls through.

Bill Bara, with View Pittsburgh, says he watched traffic for more than an hour and saw repeated issues.

"I'm friends with not only the business owners down here, the local regulars who shop down here, the cyclists, everybody. We are all in agreement that this does not fit the fabric of the community.

Bara supports bike lanes, just not this design for Penn Avenue.

Another video provided by Bara shows how truck deliveries are already having difficulties, even with the newly provided loading zones with the project.

"It's multiple delivery drivers. All your Amazon packages, coming in on FedEx and UPS, food deliveries coming in on big tractor trailers dropping off at the restaurants," Bara said.

"We had a truck trying to turn, and it took them 45 minutes to turn," Coen described.

Business owners were already wary of this project, but say the reality is far worse than they expected and doesn't look like what they expected.

"They changed a couple of streets, made one one-way and one going the other way, never notified the business owners," Coen said.

The Strip District Business Association still has an injunction with the city and plans on further discussing the project with a judge for a better outcome.

City officials provided KDKA-TV with the following statement.