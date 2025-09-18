Strip District Business Association files formal complain against the city in response to Penn Avenue project

The Strip District Business Association has filed a formal complaint against the City of Pittsburgh and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI), challenging the proposed Penn Avenue "Rightsizing" project. They have concerns over traffic, business, and safety.

The project, which aims to reduce traffic lanes from two to one between 22nd and 31st streets, would also add a dedicated parking-protected bike lane and create new loading zones intended to improve safety. However, the business association says the changes pose a serious threat to traffic flow, local businesses, and public safety.

"The Strip District is going to take a hit, and it's just not fair to the businesses who've been here for 100 years and all the small businesses here," said Jim Coen, President of The Strip District Business Association

According to Coen, 97% of the 150 businesses in the district support the legal action, which claims the redesign constitutes a public nuisance. The filing cites unauthorized bike lane installation, fire safety concerns, and a lack of due process in the planning stages.

Coen also raised concerns about the proposed bike lane conflicting with delivery operations in the Strip.

"You'd have to go through the bike lane to bring your product in. So, if you're bringing pallets of merchandise in, you're going through a bike lane, that doesn't really seem safe to me," said Coen.

He also noted that there have been no reported bicycle crashes in the past five years, questioning the need for the change.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey defended the project:

"This project reflects input from businesses, residents, and public safety experts — and is designed to create a safer, more connected corridor."

The city's plan maintains parking on both sides of Penn Avenue but extends paid parking up to 31st Street, something that's already raising concerns among workers in the area.

"I now walk 15–20 minutes just to get to work so that I can get free parking and not pay $18–21 just to park to go to my job," said Mark Barkell, Strip District Worker.

With Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, the business association believes the timing of the traffic overhaul could harm the city's economic momentum.

"We really want to be a part of it, and it seems like we're being pushed out," said Coen.

Coen says the association is open to working with the city after the draft to refine the plan. Others in the community agree that the design may need rethinking.

"Consider revamping the entire sidewalk. There's enough sidewalk here to handle a 36-inch wheelchair and a bike lane inside the sidewalk if they really want that sort of jazz," said Barkell.

As of now, the city says it has not yet been officially served with the complaint and therefore cannot provide further comment.