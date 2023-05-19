Street in New Jersey hometown of Franco Harris renamed in his honor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A street in Franco Harris' hometown in New Jersey has been renamed in his honor.

Ridgway Street in Harris' hometown of Mount Holly, New Jersey is now Franco Harris Way.

You love to see it!



In the late Franco Harris' hometown of Mount Holly, NJ, what was once Ridgway Street has been renamed as Franco Harris Way 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zwqftKCnVp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 18, 2023

The street is where Harris reportedly grew up.

Harris died in December, two days prior to the 50th anniversary of the 'Immaculate Reception' -- and three days before his number was retired by the Steelers.