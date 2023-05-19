Watch CBS News
Street in New Jersey hometown of Franco Harris renamed in his honor

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A street in Franco Harris' hometown in New Jersey has been renamed in his honor.

Ridgway Street in Harris' hometown of Mount Holly, New Jersey is now Franco Harris Way.

The street is where Harris reportedly grew up.

Harris died in December, two days prior to the 50th anniversary of the 'Immaculate Reception' -- and three days before his number was retired by the Steelers.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 1:02 AM

