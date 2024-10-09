Stir-Fried Hoisin Pork | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris and David are in the kitchen with another great stir fry recipe!

Stir-Fried Hoisin Pork

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin – trimmed of silver skin

I prefer pork tenderloins that are already marinated with garlic and black pepper

8 tablespoons soy sauce – divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup hoisin sauce

6 tablespoons canola oil – divided

2 cups broccoli florets

1 heaping tablespoon minced fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic – minced

Garnish:

Toasted sesame seeds

Sliced scallions

Directions:

Place the pork on a small tray and freeze until the meat is partially frozen – this will take about 25 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together 4 tablespoons soy sauce with the cornstarch and ½ teaspoon black pepper.

Using a very sharp knife, slice the partially frozen pork crosswise into 1/8-inch slices. Add the pork to the soy-cornstarch mixture and stir coat. Marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the hoisin, 4 remaining tablespoons soy sauce, black pepper to taste along with ½ cup water. Set aside.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons canola oil until barely smoking. Add the broccoli and cook, stirring occasionally, until charred in spots, but still tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

In the same skillet over high heat, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons canola oil until barely smoking. Add the pork and cook without stirring until golden brown on the bottom – wait until the pork pieces move easily without sticking to the pan before attempting to turn the pork. Add the ginger and garlic and using a metal spatula, stir and scrape up the pork cook until the ginger and garlic are aromatic. This will take only 30 seconds or less. Add the broccoli and hoisin mixture. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is syrupy and the pork is tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer to a serving platter and garnish the dish toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve with steamed rice.

Serves: 4