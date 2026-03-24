Mom of Pittsburgh teen killed in 2021 hayride shooting says everyone "forgot" her son as case still unsolved

Nearly five years after a 15-year-old Central Catholic student was shot and killed at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, no arrests have been made, and no suspect has been publicly identified by law enforcement.

Steven Eason was killed on Sept. 11, 2021, while trying to break up a fight at the haunted hayride attraction. His mother, Shantel Pizaro, is living with the knowledge that her son's killer is still free.

"It's part of life being held accountable for your actions," Pizaro said. "And this is something big that someone needs to answer for. I can't hug my son, I can't talk to my son. I can't hear his voice. I'm missing everything."

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between some young people at a gas station earlier that day. Later that night, the gunman shot and wounded one young man who had been in that argument, and Eason, who was a bystander, was fatally wounded by stray bullets.

"We are almost five years later with no justice for Steven," Pizaro said.

"There are people there who claimed that they were Steven's friends who know exactly what happened, who know exactly who did it, who won't say anything," she added.

While Allegheny County Police Department detectives may have a strong idea of who the shooter is, they still lack the corroborating evidence to make an arrest and bring the matter to court, confirming that the young man who was wounded in the shooting and others have been less than forthcoming.

KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked, "You believe people that people who were there know who the shooter was?"

"I do," Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph said. "We've had cooperation from some folks who were there, but it's been limited. We need that extra piece or pieces to get us over the goal line."

Like Eason, those who witnessed the shooting were in high school at the time, and Joseph is hopeful they have aged and matured and now may be ready to come forward. He's pleading with them to tell detectives what they witnessed and identify the man responsible.

"If you knew Steven, if you didn't know Steven but you were there and you saw what happened, maybe you're at the point in your life now where you're ready to tell the full story," he said.

There is no statute of limitations on murder, and an arrest and conviction can be had no matter how much time has passed. For Pizaro, her son is always on her mind and in her heart. She hopes his memory will cause people who know what happened that night to do the right thing.

"It seems like everyone forgot," Pizaro said. "It's a big outrage to everyone. But when time passes and things quiet down, it doesn't matter to everyone. Steven doesn't matter to everyone like he matters to us."

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.