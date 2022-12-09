Steelers vs. Ravens: QB Tyler Huntley likely to start as Lamar Jackson recovers from injury

Pat Freiermuth tells us how to say his name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NFL regular season has only five more weeks to go, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting set to play their biggest rival, the Baltimore Ravens, for just the first time this season.

Coming into this weekend with a record of 5-7, the Steelers are looking to build on their 2-game win streak against a Ravens team that may be without its top offensive weapon.

Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media today and provided an update on Lamar Jackson, the former NFL MVP, and it is not a positive one for Ravens nation.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh told reporters that it “looks like it’s going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday” vs. the Steelers. Lamar Jackson is battling a sprained PCL and not expected to be ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

Jackson injured his leg in the Ravens' game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Tyler Huntley, who has performed well in a backup role, led the Ravens to a victory in the final moments of last week's contest.

This will provide a familiar face for the Steelers defense, as Huntley was the starting quarterback in their matchup last winter in Week 18, when the Steelers were victorious in overtime, 16-13.

The black and gold aren't without their injury woes, as LB T.J. Watt and WR Diontae Johnson were limited in practice again on Friday. At the current time, Watt, Johnson and LB Malik Reed are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

TJ Watt, who did not practice yesterday, was on the field this morning for #Steelers.



He just told us he did a “good amount” today, and they’ll see how he feels Sunday. @937theFan pic.twitter.com/og1D2U8REs — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 9, 2022

Pittsburgh has come out on top in the last four meetings against the Ravens.