The Steelers are taking on the Vikings in Ireland this season, here's how you can get there

The Steelers now know who they'll take on in the first-ever regular season game played in Ireland on September 28, and it's the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL made it official on Tuesday, announcing the game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin at 9:30 a.m. Pittsburgh time. Croke Park is Ireland's largest sporting arena.

With the Steelers going international, it has many Pittsburghers asking how they can travel across the pond to watch the black and gold.

Aer Lingus expands North American footprint ahead of Steelers-Vikings game

Aer Lingus has been named an official airline partner of the Steelers, and they will fly the team, coaches, and support staff to Ireland for the game on September 28.

"Our recently announced partnership with the Steelers marks an exciting chapter for our airline, reinforcing Aer Lingus' position as a proud supporter of American football-not only in Ireland but across Europe and beyond," said Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus's Chief Customer Officer. "The Pittsburgh Steelers' game in Ireland is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of 2025. As the Steelers prepare for their game in Ireland this September, we at Aer Lingus look forward to extending a warm Irish welcome to the team, staff, and passionate fans flying with us."

Steelers fans looking to travel to Dublin for the game can do so through hubs in Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York, Boston, or Chicago.

Fans can head to their website at this link to learn more about travel opportunities for the game.

Steelers part of NFL's expanding international footprint

The Steelers are one of many games that will be played internationally this upcoming season. Along with Dublin, the NFL will play games in London, Berlin, Madrid, and São Paulo.

The international slate of games will start right away in Week 1 when the Los Angeles Chargers will play at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, but their opponent has yet to be revealed.

Playing the Steelers in Ireland will not be the Vikings' only international game on their schedule. Just one week after taking on the Steelers, they'll face the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host yet another game in Week 6 when the New York Jets and Denver Broncos come to town.

The final London game of the NFL's international schedule will be in Week 7 when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams face off at Wembley Stadium.

Berlin, Germany, will also get a game in Week 10 when the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons head to the Olympic Stadium.

The international schedule will come to a close in Week 11 when the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders play at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.