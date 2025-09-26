Fan guide for the upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings game in Dublin, Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are just days away from squaring off in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

As Steeler Nation has started to follow the black and gold across the pond and descend on the Emerald Isle, there's a lot to know about the game and everything surrounding the international weekend.

When and where is the Steelers-Vikings game being played?

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings will take place on Sunday, September 28 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, seats just over 82,000 people and is the fourth largest stadium in all of Europe.

Dublin , Ireland - 25 May 2023; The Pittsburgh Steelers made a welcome return to Croke Park today, where they played in the first ever NFL game in Ireland in 1997. The Steelers plan to grow their fanbase and the game of American Football in Ireland as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program'. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran

Kickoff at Croke Park is set for 2:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, which is 9:30 a.m. in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have arrived in Dublin

The Steelers' plane has made it to Ireland as the team arrived in Dublin early Friday morning via Aer Lingus. traveling from Pittsburgh International on Thursday evening.

The team arrived in Dublin around 8 a.m. local time and shortly after arriving, the team shared photos of the players arriving at the airport.

Landed on the Emerald Isle ☘️



Fáilte go Baile Átha Cliath 🇮🇪@steelers | @AerLingus pic.twitter.com/EeiwT3EAgB — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) September 26, 2025

"Landed on the Emerald Isle," the team said.

Have the Steelers played overseas in the past?

The Steelers' game in Ireland this weekend will be the team's second regular season game played internationally.

In 1997, the Steelers faced the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Croke Park in Dublin.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Pre-match entertainment prior to the NFL International Series game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium on September 29, 2013 in London, England. Nicky Hayes / NFL UK / Pool / Getty Images

Six years later, in 2013, the Steelers and Vikings faced off at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with Minnesota beating Pittsburgh 34-27.

Steeler Nation making the trek across the pond

Ahead of the Steelers-Vikings game in Dublin, people from Pittsburgh and members of Steeler Nation have made their way to Ireland, making vacation plans out of seeing their favorite team.

Mary and Rick Polley, who are from the North Hills, traveled to Ireland and from the time they arrived, they said it was clear that Dublin was ready to welcome Steelers fans to the Emerald Isle.

The city of Dublin, Ireland is ready for the NFL as the Steelers and Vikings will play this Sunday at Croke Park. Mary and Rick Polley

"People were very friendly to come up to us and talk to us and ask where in Pittsburgh we were from, how long we had been Steeler fans, and so forth," Rick said. "So they were very anxious or interested in knowing more about us coming from the states."

The Polleys said that even ahead of the Pittsburgh wave arriving, the people of Ireland were making their trip overseas special.

"They really make you feel at home here, so it's a lot of fun," Rick said.

Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh get a taste of Dublin

Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh made their way to Ireland earlier this week, arriving in Dublin on Thursday ahead of the big international matchup on Sunday.

From a tour of the Jameson Irish Whiskey distillery to visiting the world famous Guinness storehouse, Bob and Rich were there to take in some of Ireland's sights before things get down to business this weekend.

Guinness tried to replicate the hair. pic.twitter.com/PHj9O5C4lK — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 25, 2025

"When you come here, it's an absolute must to taste the Guinness," Pompeani said.

Bob and Rich also caught up with the Pittsburgh Steelline, saying it was a "Yinzer takeover in Dublin."

Primanti Bros. opening a pop-up location in Dublin

Steelers fans who make the trek across the pond to Dublin for Sunday's game against the Vikings along with locals in Ireland will have a chance to get a taste of Pittsburgh with a Primanti Bros. pop-up store located near Croke Park.

Earlier this month, Primanti's announced that a pop-up location will be in operation at the Croke Park Hotel, which is located across from the stadium, on both Saturday and Sunday.

Touchdown in Dublin 🏈🥪 The countdown is on, and so is the flavour. As The Steelers take on The Vikings, we're bringing... Posted by The Croke Park on Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Primanti's said that the culinary team from Croke Park Hotel will work with the restaurant to include local Irish meats with the popular Pittsburgh favorite's "time-tested recipes."

Bars and restaurants in Pittsburgh opening their doors early on Sunday

As the Steelers and Vikings prepare to face off overseas, back in Pittsburgh, bars and restaurants will be opening their doors early so that fans can tune into the game that's taking place several hours earlier than normal.

Primanti's is opening a number of their locations throughout the Pittsburgh area at 9 a.m. on Sunday, along with several other local bars and restaurants including Redbeard's in the Cultural District, Southern Tier and Mike's Beer Bar on the North Shore, and Mullaney's Harp and Fiddle in the Strip District, among others.