Primanti's opening some of their restaurants early for the Steelers' game in Ireland next weekend

Primanti's says it will be opening some of its restaurants early next Sunday morning so that people can watch the Steelers take on the Vikings in Ireland.

With kickoff in Dublin, Ireland set for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 28th, here in Pittsburgh, Primanti's says it will be opening select stores at 9 a.m. that day.

"This is a really cool moment for Pittsburgh fans – and we wanted to make sure that they had a place to gather, eat, drink and cheer on the team – even with the early kickoff," said Jim Prezioso, Director of Beverage, Primanti Bros. "If you aren't able to get to Dublin for the game – there's no better place to be."

Primanti's says its Allison Park, Center Township, Cranberry, Greensburg, Harmar, McIntyre Square, Monroeville, Moon Township, North Versailles, Oakland, Pleasant Hills, Robinson, South Fayette, South Side, Washington, and Waterfront locations will be the ones opening at 9 a.m. for the game.

The restaurants will be featuring a half-price happy hour menu until Noon that day.

In addition to opening early here in western Pennsylvania, Primanti's says they will be operating a pop-up location at the Croke Park Hotel in Dublin so that fans across the pond can get a taste of Pittsburgh.

"Both the Steelers and Primanti Bros. were founded in 1933. We've bled black and gold for our entire existence," said Prezioso. "When the opportunity arose for us to bring our sandwiches to Dublin – it was a done deal."

The pop-up location in Dublin will be open both Saturday and Sunday.