Steelers ready for challenges that come with international games, Tomlin says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3, thanks in large part to the five turnovers the Steelers' defense forced.

Beginning his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the defense's contributions to the team's second win of the season while also highlighting key contributions from younger players such as linebacker Jack Sawyer.

Ahead of another trip overseas, Tomlin said his squad has already begun preparing for that adjustment, starting practices earlier to shift the body clock and ensuring his players, especially those who have not played in the pomp and pageantry of an overseas game, remain motivated and singularly focused.

"This is a business trip," Tomlin said when asked about balancing the difference between a trip to Ireland being a unique experience compared to a regular football game.

However, when asked about what he was looking forward to while in Ireland, Tomlin noted the Rooney family's special connection to the country.

"I think a lot about the late Ambassador (Dan) Rooney," Tomlin said, "and how fired up he would be about this trip and how important the development of this trip was for him."

The opposition

This won't be the first time the Steelers will meet the Vikings on international soil. Both teams played against each other in London's Wembley Stadium in 2013. The Vikings won that contest 34-27, sending the 2013 Steelers to an 0-4 record.

This time around, the Vikings will be led by veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, stepping in to replace the injured second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

Tomlin highlighted how Wentz's veteran presence may turn out to be a short-term benefit to the Vikings due to the intangibles he brings and his ability to clearly articulate and communicate with his offense.

The Vikings will also welcome back second-year receiver and former University of Pittsburgh product Jordan Addison after he served a three-game suspension.

"(Addison) is capable of taking the top off the coverage. He has very good body control and hand-eye coordination, and he's good after the catch."

Opposite of Addison will be 2022 Offensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler, Justin Jefferson.

"(Jefferson) is a good 50-50 ball guy, tough, good after the catch as well, Tomlin added.

On defense, the Vikings are led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who briefly coached on Tomlin's staff during the 2022 season.

At Flores' disposal are several notable defenders, including Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr., and former Steelers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave.

Injuries

Linebacker Alex Highsmith remains out with an ankle sprain. Safety Deshon Elliott and cornerback Joey Porter Jr are considered day-to-day, Tomlin said.

The Steelers will travel to the Emerald Isle to battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday inside Dublin's Croke Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.