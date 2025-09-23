A Pittsburgh-area couple is making an Irish vacation out of the Steelers' upcoming game in Dublin

North Hills couple making an Irish vacation out of the Steelers' upcoming game in Dublin

North Hills couple making an Irish vacation out of the Steelers' upcoming game in Dublin

A couple from the Pittsburgh area are in the process of making an Irish vacation out of the Steelers' upcoming game in Dublin this coming weekend.

It hasn't reached tsunami levels yet, the black and gold wave is starting to descend on Ireland.

The Steelers will play the Vikings on Sunday in Dublin and hometown fans from Pittsburgh are already making the trek to be there.

The hype has been on for months, so from the time Mary and Rick Polley arrived in Ireland, it was clear that Dublin was ready to welcome Steelers fans to the Emerald Isle.

"People were very friendly to come up to us and talk to us and ask where in Pittsburgh we were from, how long we had been Steeler fans, and so forth," Rick said. "So they were very anxious or interested in knowing more about us coming from the states."

Everywhere the Polleys seem to turn in Dublin, they come across game signs and banners.

The city of Dublin, Ireland is ready for the NFL as the Steelers and Vikings will play this Sunday at Croke Park. Mary and Rick Polley

"The big one against the wall of the building that was right outside the Dublin Castle," Mary said. "All along every street sign, like every lamp post had one of those banners on it. So that was really cool to see."

The Polleys are getting a dose of the renowned Irish rain, which they say just intensifies the famous Irish green in the lawns of the tourist sights.

"It was beautiful," Mary said. "Roses are still blooming. It was stunning."

As the Polleys hit the high spots, they've seen other Steelers fans as well as Vikings fans.

"We saw one, but he didn't have any gear on," Mary said. "We were told he was a Vikings fan, so I'm just sort of like, oh, well he's okay."

And then there was this.

"Instead of having the ducky cruises, they have Viking cruises and they make everybody that goes on the cruise put a Viking helmet on," Rick said. "We refuse to go on that."

When it came time for Sunday's contest against the Patriots this past weekend, Rick and Mary said they came across lots of people in Steelers gear watching the game.

The Polleys say that even ahead of the Pittsburgh wave, the people of Ireland are making their trip overseas special.

"They really make you feel at home here, so it's a lot of fun," Rick said.

The Polleys are planning to visit the Blarney Castle and kiss the Blarney Stone and head on to visit other Irish high points before returning to Dublin for the game this weekend.