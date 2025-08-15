Westmoreland County man wants to turn Steelers-themed hot rod into money for hospital

Man wants to turn Steelers hot rod into money for hospital

Man wants to turn Steelers hot rod into money for hospital

A Westmoreland County man is looking to turn his Steelers-themed hot rod into money for UPMC Children's Hospital.

With the power of the original Steel Curtain, Shawn Smith's Rengage Rat Rod rocks the road.

"It's a 1928 Ford Model A, with a 1953 Chevy pickup truck cab that has been chopped and narrowed," says Smith, of Ruffs Dale.

The car is a rolling homage to his favorite team. Smith says if it has anything to do with the Steelers, it very well might be on his car.

"It's got Steelers' rings on it, Steeler paint, Steelers' decals, Steelers' flags," says Smith. "It's just something that I thought would get people's attention."

The story of the car, Smith says, started a few years back with only one goal.

"I told them the day I bought it that I wanted to donate this car to the children's hospital."

Smith's granddaughter, Molly, came into the world with the odds stacked against her. Smith says she has special needs, but the medical miracle workers at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh were in her corner.

"She struggled for five weeks," says Smith. "I didn't think she was coming home. She's going to be 9 and doing well."

Smith says he wants to turn the car into a fundraiser for the hospital, but he's not sure how. However, he says time is of the essence.

"My time is limited right now," Smith said. "Thirteen months ago, I found out I had tonsil cancer. They gave me a year to a year and a half to live.

"I'd like to do something for other people, pass things on. I love kids and I think, without them, where would we be?"