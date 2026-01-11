Texans, Steelers fans arriving in Pittsburgh trade jabs as playoff game looms

Houston Texans fans are arriving in Pittsburgh ahead of Monday's AFC Wild Card game against the Steelers.

"I'm about to paint Pittsburgh red right now," said Judith Leal, who was one of the Texans fans who arrived in Pittsburgh on a direct flight from Houston on Sunday night. "We're here to win it, we're gonna take it home."

As she picked up her luggage, Styx's "Renegade" began playing off a speaker set up by the Southwest luggage office. She began dancing.

"Do you know what song is playing right now?" KDKA-TV reporter Ricky Sayer asked her.

"No, but it scared me because I was like, 'What is that?'" she responded.

Next, the luggage office cued up "Here We Go."

"If anything, they are saying 'Here we go' for the Texans," another Texans fan said.

Leal admitted she didn't bring a coat to Pittsburgh and was worried about the cold, but still insisted she would just wear a sweatshirt, leggings, and hand warmers.

"Nothing a little whiskey can't fix," Leal said.

KDKA-TV also chatted with some Steelers fans in the airport about the arriving Houston fans.

"I think they don't exist. Who would be a Texans fan when you can be a Steelers fan? Really, they are not real. They are not in Pennsylvania," said Lauren Montgomery.

Another Steelers fan, Robert Bamford, was on the flight from Houston and called it quiet.

"They are intimidated," Bamford said, "by the Steelers. Black and gold, baby!"